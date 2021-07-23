KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $17.73 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

