KeyCorp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.