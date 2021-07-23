KeyCorp Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $65.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,711 shares of company stock valued at $61,971,253. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

