Kensico Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,200 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 3.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $122,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.