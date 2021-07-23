Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes $15.72 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 539,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,179. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

