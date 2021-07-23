Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Kemper from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

