Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KMPR opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

