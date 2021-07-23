Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,408,376.60 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65.

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15.

K stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

