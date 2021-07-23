Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

