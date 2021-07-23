Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
About Payoneer Global
