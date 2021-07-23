KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.97

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 225957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 191.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

