KBC Group (KBCSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €64.00 ($75.29).

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €59.90 ($70.47) price target on the stock, up previously from €56.50 ($66.47).

7/21/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on the stock, up previously from €54.00 ($63.53).

7/6/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2021 – KBC Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group NV has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

