Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,079. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

