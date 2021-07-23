Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 6,375 ($83.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The firm has a market cap of £402.39 million and a P/E ratio of 49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,085.29.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.