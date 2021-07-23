JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JARA remained flat at $GBX 87.40 ($1.14) during midday trading on Friday. 799,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,462. The stock has a market cap of £182.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1,028.24. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.17.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.