JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 127.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.68 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

