JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $51.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

