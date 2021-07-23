JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KROS opened at $37.90 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $882.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.