JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) to Underweight

Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

