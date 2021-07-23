JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $284.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $196.21 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

