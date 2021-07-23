JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RPC were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 560.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 115,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

