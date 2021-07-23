JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,481 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Middlefield Banc worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $153.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.