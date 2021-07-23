JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.