JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.12.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

