JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

TSE:EMA opened at C$57.73 on Thursday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The firm has a market cap of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.91.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

