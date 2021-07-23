JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 165,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97.

