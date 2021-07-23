Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.42. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 30,243 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The company has a market cap of C$61.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.79.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

