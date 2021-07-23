JMP Securities Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $639.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $568.00 to $639.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $615.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $576.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.20. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $414.60 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.