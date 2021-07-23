JMP Securities Boosts PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target to $21.00

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 5.07. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

