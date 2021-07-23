Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $254.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

