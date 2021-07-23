Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

