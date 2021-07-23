Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $15.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $351.19 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $995.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

