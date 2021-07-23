Jeff M. Shaw Sells 5,486 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $609.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $612.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $557.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

