Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 6,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,059.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

PEY stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.81.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7868017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

