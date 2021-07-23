Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.88.
JAZZ opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
