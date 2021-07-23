Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.88.

JAZZ opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

