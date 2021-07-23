Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of NET stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

