Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.61 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 224,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

