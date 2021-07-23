Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 232.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

