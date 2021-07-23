Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

JHG stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

