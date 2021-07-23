Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $397,000.

MACAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

