Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 293.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

