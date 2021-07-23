Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Yellowstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YSAC. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

