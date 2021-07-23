Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,372 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.