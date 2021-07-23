Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,216,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.