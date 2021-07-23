Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.03% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18.

