Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 39,954 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 147.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.