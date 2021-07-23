James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $570.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 83122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

