iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after buying an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,776,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 365,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

