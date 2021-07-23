iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 14,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

