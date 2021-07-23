iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Rinet Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.0% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rinet Co LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $74.83. 28,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

