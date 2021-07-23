iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up 4.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $90.33. 27,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

